RIDGEWAY, Va. – UPDATE

The tornado warning issued for Henry County has expired. A severe storm warning is set to expire at 3 p.m.

ORIGINAL

A tornado warning has been issued for Henry County until 2:30 p.m. No confirmed tornado has touched down at this time. Areas at risk are Martinsville, Ridgeway and Eden. The storm is moving to the north and east at 50-60 mph. There is a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:00 p.m.