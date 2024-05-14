Local Office on Aging adds new outdoor fitness area for seniors

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marked the opening of a new outdoor fitness area for seniors in Roanoke.

The exercise yard is at the Local Office on Aging’s Center for Health and Wellness.

It has equipment to help with balance, strength, and flexibility.

“I always say motion is lotion, you know you’ve got to stay active, and this just gives, to be outside which is great on itself. Except for a day when its a little rainy like this, but for them to be able to come in a setting just for them to exercise and just to be active,” Ron Boyd, LOA president and CEO said.

The new communal space is also meant to help seniors socialize with others and combat loneliness.

If you want to get out and get moving, the exercise area is open to all seniors Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.