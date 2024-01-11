Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Friday, January 12, 2024

Our next system keeps Friday afternoon busy

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day has been issued for Friday, January 12, 2024, due to the chance for localized flooding and severe evening thunderstorms.

Like clockwork, the greater forces in the atmosphere are sending another system our way. This one mainly stays as rain as opposed to snow, but the next one has a better chance for severe weather than even Tuesday had.

Friday starts rather calm, but as the afternoon continues, showers build in from the southwest. Most of us are dry until after 3:00 PM.

Showers begin in the mid-afternoon

Rain spreads north and east with heavy amounts through the late afternoon into the evening. While this rain is not as heavy as Tuesday’s we have an environment that is still prone to flooding.

Rainfall is heavy and widespread through the evening

The severe weather threat in Southside will mainly be between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday.

Rain is still strong but begins moving out before midnight

We start to dry out in the last hours of Friday with some lingering storms in Southside and Lynchburg.

We dry out after midnight with only a few showers left into Saturday morning.

Thanks to recent rain, ice and snow we have a higher flood risk than we’ve seen the last few months.

Areas along our southern border especially in Southside are vulnerable to more floods through Friday night.

Flood chances are highest in our southernmost counties

This system brings strong storms through the south. For us the best chance of storms stays in Southside, but that could spread further north and west.

The Level 2 risk clips Southside as of Wednesday afternoon

The main flood risk on Friday is again in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but we are in a Level 1 risk meaning flooding is still possible. Keep checking in with us as the system gets closer for more flooding updates.

A flood risk, while lower than Tuesday, extends from Georgia to Massachusetts

Rain is likely heaviest in those flood prone areas to the south. Accumulations west of I-81 stay under an inch with more than two inches possible around Martinsville.

Rain totals are highest in Southside yet again

Download our weather app here for more information on the forecast moving forward.

Beyond Friday, the wind will get cranking Saturday. Gusts of 30 to 50 mph will be responsible for sporadic tree limb damage and/or power outages.

Wind gusts range between 30 and 50 mph Saturday.

We’ll track a blast of Arctic air next week that could result in a little snow next Tuesday.

A blast of Arctic air could also produce snow next Tuesday.

Let’s get through one storm system at a time before we get too bogged down in the details.