Storm chances through the afternoon

More counties are in our flood risk, but storms are likely to be more impactful

ROANOKE, Va. – Showers arrive at 3:00 PM and spread further east through the afternoon. By 5:00 PM there is enough strength for storms to develop particularly in Southside.

Rainfall rates ease off after 9:00 PM with most of us dry before midnight. As soon as the rain ends high wind gusts swoop in and keep the weekend busy.

Temperatures warm steadily thanks to warm air coming with the low pressure system. That keeps most of us in the 40s through the afternoon and into the evening. Temperatures start to fall with cooler air from the north coming on Saturday.

The main storm risk is concentrated to our south. Storms are likely in Mississippi in particular. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are possible here, but Tornado Warnings are unlikely.

Storms are a more prominent threat Friday than they were on Tuesday. Flooding is still possible, but with lower rainfall totals the flood potential is lower.

Both Saturday and Sunday are windy, but Saturday takes the cake with some gusts in the Highlands able to crest 50 mph. After 7:00 PM on Sunday winds come back to a more normal state.