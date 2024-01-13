A Windy Weekend... Plus, the coldest air of the season is on the way!

ROANOKE, Va. – Winds will pick up in the late morning and stay gusty until the sun goes down later in the day. Overnight, our winds calm down significantly.

Staying cool, windy and partly cloudy today

Today’s temperatures will be fairly moderate. Most spots remain in the 40s for the day with the NRV rounding out in the upper 30s! Along Southside, temperatures will likely reach the upper 40s.

Winds continue into Sunday

The theme of this weekend is the wind! Tomorrow will feature gusty winds that peak around the middle of the day as well. After sunset, these winds will slowly taper off.

Got a cool weather picture? You can Pin It here.

A piece of arctic air breaks off next week and impacts the US.

Next week will bring the coldest air of the Winter season so far. Along with this is the chance of seeing a wintry mix late on Monday, then a chance of snow showers going into Tuesday.

Temperatures for the next 6-10 days.

This blast of Arctic air will be impacting over half of the country! The plains and east coast will be really cold. On top of this, there will be wind. This means we will be dealing with chill toward the middle of this upcoming week.

Really cold air moves in next week

Here is a look at morning temperatures for the next several days. Notice, the blast of Arctic air moves in by Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the teens for most, with even colder wind chills....

Below average temperatures for the next week or so.

Afternoon temperatures won’t have the chance to warm up much come next week because of the cold air, cloudy skies and windy conditions. More updates concerning next week’s chill will come over the course of the next few days.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.