Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Saturday, January 27, 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day is being issued for Saturday, January 27, 2024 due to the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.
Friday Afternoon Update
Our next system is approaching from the southwest. Showers stay away through Friday night and even into Saturday morning, but in the afternoon the system takes over.
Showers stay consistent through the afternoon into the evening. Rainfall rates range from light to medium, and since the rain is so consistent some flooding can develop.
We get a short break from rain with another round of heavier rain coming around midnight. That keeps the flooding risk into Sunday morning.
Rain totals are above one inch for most with more than two inches possible in some of our southern counties.
The rain totals we see are representative of the heavier rain coming with this system. Similar totals fall from Connecticut to Alabama.
Rain this week mostly fell in our southern counties with accumulations under one inch. Since recent rains were light the flood risk is lower than some systems in the last few weeks.
A flood risk extends from Mississippi to Pennsylvania with the main risk in the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains. Traveling southwest is tough through the weekend.
The Level 2 flood risk is mostly south of US-460, but high rain totals north could get localized flooding to develop.
Showers linger into Sunday morning, but we dry out in the afternoon. Showers later in the week stay very light giving you plenty of opportunities to get back outside.
A storm system will push northward out of the Gulf, giving us an increasing chance of rain Saturday.
This will gradually spread from southwest to northeast during the afternoon.
Pockets of heavy rain will become likely during the evening and night Saturday before wrapping up Sunday morning.
Rain totals will range between one inch and about two inches.
This, in addition to recent rain and melted snow, will give us the chance for localized flooding.