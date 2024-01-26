Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Saturday, January 27, 2024

A Weather Authority Alert Day is being issued for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day is being issued for Saturday, January 27, 2024 due to the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding.

Friday Afternoon Update

Our next system is approaching from the southwest. Showers stay away through Friday night and even into Saturday morning, but in the afternoon the system takes over.

Showers begin in earnest after noon

Showers stay consistent through the afternoon into the evening. Rainfall rates range from light to medium, and since the rain is so consistent some flooding can develop.

Rain is still moderate through the evening

We get a short break from rain with another round of heavier rain coming around midnight. That keeps the flooding risk into Sunday morning.

Some heavy rain moves through after midnight

Rain totals are above one inch for most with more than two inches possible in some of our southern counties.

Rain accumulations are highest in our southern counties

The rain totals we see are representative of the heavier rain coming with this system. Similar totals fall from Connecticut to Alabama.

Rain spreads throughout Appalachia

Rain this week mostly fell in our southern counties with accumulations under one inch. Since recent rains were light the flood risk is lower than some systems in the last few weeks.

Most of our recent rain stayed south of US-460

A flood risk extends from Mississippi to Pennsylvania with the main risk in the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains. Traveling southwest is tough through the weekend.

The main flood risk extends from parts of Alabama all the way to Appomattox

The Level 2 flood risk is mostly south of US-460, but high rain totals north could get localized flooding to develop.

Southside and the NRV are most likely to see some flooding

Showers linger into Sunday morning, but we dry out in the afternoon. Showers later in the week stay very light giving you plenty of opportunities to get back outside.

Showers linger into Sunday

A storm system will push northward out of the Gulf, giving us an increasing chance of rain Saturday.

This will gradually spread from southwest to northeast during the afternoon.

Pockets of heavy rain will become likely during the evening and night Saturday before wrapping up Sunday morning.

Rain spreads from southwest to northeast throughout the afternoon and evening Saturday.

Rain totals will range between one inch and about two inches.

Rain totals will range between an inch or two for most of the area Saturday and Sunday.

This, in addition to recent rain and melted snow, will give us the chance for localized flooding.