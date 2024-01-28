Lingering showers, cloudy skies, and increasing winds close out the weekend.

A look at the headlines for the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – Another front moves into the region late Tuesday and into Wednesday this week.

Rain has accumulated across our zones

Rainfall totals have been anywhere from a half inch all the way up to nearly two and a half inches across southwest Virginia. Here is a look at some areas that saw impressive totals.

Today's high temperatures

Afternoon temperatures max out around the 50 degree mark. Daytime highs peak in the early afternoon, then temperatures begin to decline.

Turning gusty later on

Once temperatures start to decline, we will see our winds start to increase. Sustained winds will be around 10-15mph, and gusts will be close to 30mph for some periods.

Includes the NRV and Roanoke Valley

Wind advisories are in effect for areas that will see the strongest wind gusts this afternoon and evening.

Mountain snow tomorrow morning

Moving forward into Monday, we wake up with a couple of snow showers for the west facing slopes. Grayson county is under a winter weather advisory, and can expect a wintry mix followed by some hit or miss snow accumulation. Everyone else remains dry with partly cloudy skies and near average temperatures.

Rain showers and isolated snow on Wednesday

Tuesday is fairly calm throughout the day, but late in the evening and overnight there will be rain showers that move in. The rain continues into Wednesday, and there is even a shot at seeing a light wintry mix for the NRV and Highlands if temperatures get low enough. Most wintry mix and snow stays west of the mountains.

A near normal week for temps

Temperatures are trending near normal this week! No more above average temperatures until later on!

