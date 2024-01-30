30º
Weather

Weak system to bring light snow to some higher elevations late Tuesday night

Accumulations will be light and mostly confined to elevations above the 2,000 to 2,500 foot level

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

A weak system brings light snow to some of our higher elevations.

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s absolutely no need to go ransacking the bread and milk aisles, but we are tracking a minor weather system pushing through late Tuesday night.

With just enough cold air above our heads, there will be the chance for light snow to develop in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands between about 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Some light snow will develop overnight in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.

When we say light snow, we mean mostly less than an inch of it. Could it play a brief role in the Wednesday morning commute? Maybe in a few cases.

Aside from this system, we’ll stay seasonably cold Tuesday and Wednesday from morning to afternoon. Then, temperatures rise by the end of the week. No, we won’t be in the 70s like last Friday, but 50s will do just fine!

High temperatures climb into the 50s later in the week.

Beyond that, we’ll look toward the weather pattern for Sunday and next Monday.

High pressure to the north is our cold air source, while low pressure to the south is our moisture source. Most data has that moisture source being suppressed farther south by a storm off the coast of Maine.

The storm track early next week could result in wet and/or wintry weather here.

If that storm off the coast of Maine trends weaker, we could be in business for some wet and/or wintry weather.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

