Late week warm-up follows brief, minor system Wednesday morning

We turn milder come Thursday and Friday afternoons.

ROANOKE, Va. – A very weak and minor weather system is clipping us early Wednesday morning, bringing some cold rain showers and higher elevation snow showers.

After that passes through (around sunrise), we’ll see the return of seasonable temperatures and a mostly cloudy sky.

Expect seasonable late January chill throughout the day Wednesday.

High pressure then takes control of our weather Thursday into the weekend. This results in a warming trend and drier weather.

High pressure will be our main weather source Thursday into the weekend.

Don’t expect last week’s record warmth, though. High temperatures will rise into the 50s and lower 60s Thursday and Friday afternoons.

High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average through Friday.

The weekend will be slightly cooler and mostly dry. High pressure still lingers to our north, while a storm system rides the Gulf Coast. Most forecast data suppresses that storm system for now.

A storm system Sunday into Monday is mostly suppressed south of the area.

If for some reason the high to our north weakens, then that system’s moisture can spread farther north Monday.

Snow-lovers are still eager and hungry for more. Historically, February is a month to look to for snow. On average, we see about a third of our annual snow in the month of February.

On average, roughly a third of our snow comes in the month of February.

Early in the month, however, signs of a good snow are hard to come by. The Climate Prediction Center’s 8-to-14 day outlook reveals a higher likelihood of warmer weather through the first two weeks of the month.