Most local groundhogs to see their shadows Friday morning, this weekend

Groundhog Day will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with seasonable temperatures.

ROANOKE, Va. – A weak cold front is passing through the area Friday, though it doesn’t have a lot of moisture. It also won’t really drop temperatures. It’ll just produce occasional clouds mixed with sunshine.

Once that’s through, high pressure becomes the dominant feature in our weather throughout much of the next seven-to-ten days.

High pressure to provide more sunshine and dry weather this weekend.

This includes the upcoming weekend, in which we’ll awaken to temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Afternoon highs, however, will mostly reach the low to mid 50s.

The first weekend of February 2024 features uneventful weather.

This same area of high pressure will block a storm system to our south, voiding us of any rain or snow for the time being.

A storm system stays blocked to our south this weekend and next Monday.

Once that moves offshore, we’ll see the jet stream rise to the north. The jet stream is an area of strong winds near airplane level that separates warm air south from cold air north. As it moves northward, we’ll turn warmer and stay dry throughout much of next week.

Warmer than average weather is expected later next week.

Highs later next week will be in the 50s and 60s.