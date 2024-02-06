Cool breezes precede late week warm-up, rain chances

High temperatures climb from the 50s to the 60s this week

ROANOKE, Va. – A storm system passing offshore will help drag down some slightly cooler air for our Tuesday, but sunshine will still be in full force.

Expect highs to range from about 48 to 54° Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures will be seasonable Tuesday afternoon.

After starting with widespread 20s first thing Wednesday morning, expect a slight bump in temperatures to where highs reach into the 50s.

All the while, California continues to get blasted with an atmospheric river. This is a narrow band of moisture that’s been producing flooding, damaging winds and feet of mountain snow.

California continues to take a beating from an atmospheric river.

As that system moves eastward, the southwest flow around it will warm us up.

High temperatures climb from the 50s to the 60s this week

This will also enhance rain chances at times. Rain showers late Friday morning into the afternoon will be isolated.

Rain showers will mostly be isolated Friday.

As new areas of low pressure develop along this (now) stalled front, expect more rounds of rain to push through the area through early next week.

Rain chances rise at times this weekend and early next week.

Beyond that, we turn colder. If we can keep the active storm track, we may be in business for some snow during the second half of the month.