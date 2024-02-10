Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

On and off showers this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This weekend brings in some really warm temperatures and isolated showers. There will be periods to get outside, but it will be a chill weekend to stay indoors.

Really warm temperatures this weekend

Afternoon temperatures get into the 60s today! The Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside are the warmest spots this afternoon. Temperatures cool down a bit tomorrow.

Pockets of heavy rain around lunch hour

This morning will bring isolated showers, but around lunch hour we could see a couple pockets of heavy rainfall. After this, the rain becomes more hit or miss until the overnight.

Showers continue into Sunday

Overcast skies and light rain continue into Sunday for much of the Southeast. This means we will likely see some soggy Superbowl parties.

Got a cool weather picture? You can Pin It here.

Accumulation over the next 3 days

The rain continues into Monday before eventually wrapping up on Tuesday. Rainfall amounts that accumulate through Monday are near .5 to 2 inches across Southwest Virginia.

Winds for the next 3 days

Winds will be breezy through the weekend and peak gusts near 10-20mph at times.

The trend is near normal next week

After the warm and muggy air moves out, cooler air funnels in behind. The daytime temperature trend is near normal for much of next week. Winter-like temperatures seem to be holding off for now...

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.