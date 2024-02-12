A mild Monday with soggy conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Mostly cloudy skies will bring a saturated air that makes it feel sticky outside.

Isolated showers to start, then scattered, then widespread

Hourly rain chances are fairly moderate through the morning and afternoon. Later Monday evening, our rain chances skyrocket as widespread showers enter the region.

A look at 6 PM this evening

Around sunset is when we see scattered showers become more widespread. Most of these showers will be on the lighter side to start.

A look at 11 p.m. tonight

Later tonight is when the heavy rain comes in. Some really heavy pockets of rain move in between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

A few cracks of lightning and rumbles of thunder are possible through the overnight.

A look at 5 AM

Once the majority of the rain passes by, there will be a shot at some light snow showers and a wintry mix in parts of the NRV and the Highlands. Temperatures will be too warm for widespread snow; however, the west-facing slopes and mountain tops will likely see a light accumulation.

Wind Warnings in effect for parts of the NRV

Starting off Tuesday morning we will be windy! There are wind advisories in effect for much of Southwest Virginia, and there are high wind warnings in effect for Grayson, Carroll and Floyd Counties.

Turning Gusty tomorrow morning

Some really gusty winds start right out of the gate Tuesday morning. Gusts peak near 40 mph at times for the areas under an advisory. Winds near 60 mph will be found across the counties under a high wind warning.

Slightly above average temperatures for the next 7 days

The next seven days bring temperatures close to or above average. It’s looking like we’ll have to wait and see if we can get another blast of really cold air.

