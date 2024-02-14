Valentine’s Day spent partially kissed by the sun

ROANOKE, Va. – Outside of some fair weather clouds from time to time, Valentines Day will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer air than Tuesday.
A mainly clear sky at night means temperatures will drop fairly quickly for date night plans. Expect most of us to be in the 40s between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Fast-forward to Thursday, and we’ll see a shift in the wind. It won’t be quite as strong as Tuesday, but it will come from the southwest.
This will help to pump in some warmer air. Expect highs in the 50s and lower 60s Thursday afternoon.
This comes ahead of a weak system that will clip us Thursday night. Isolated rain and mountain snow showers will be possible, followed by cooler air and gusty wind heading into Friday.
A slightly more potent storm system rides into the area Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing a slightly better chance of a rain/snow mix.
[FOLLOW ALONG FOR UPDATES by downloading our free weather app HERE.]
If snow rates are heavy enough, we could see a light accumulation in some higher elevations before sunrise Saturday. The odds of an inch across much of the area are 20% or less, so there’s no need to go stocking up at the grocery store.
The rest of the day Saturday is windy and cold. Temperatures rise with each day between Sunday and next Tuesday.