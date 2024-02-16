Quick-hitting system to bring a mix of rain, mountain snow late Friday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Much of Friday is dry and breezy. Highs reach the 40s in the mountains and the 50s elsewhere. That doesn’t necessarily set us up for a widespread snow, right?
A quick-hitting system brings in some rain and mountain snow late Friday night into the wee morning hours of Saturday. We’ve laid out some time stamps below to show you the progression of this system.
If you’re looking for an inch or more of snow, you have to head north of I-64, into West Virginia and into some higher spots of Bland, Giles and Grayson Counties.
Assuming you wake up after 5 a.m. on the weekends, you won’t see any precipitation (outside of some flurries in the New River Valley).
You will, however, feel the one-two punch of cold air and gusty wind. Surprise, it’s February after all!
Temperatures Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s before dropping to 20 to 26° Sunday morning. Temperatures gradually rise the rest of the Presidents’ Day weekend.
High pressure anchors itself over the Central U.S. throughout much of next week, leading to a more significant rise in temperatures there.
We’ll be in the 50s and 60s much of next week prior to some late-week rain chances.