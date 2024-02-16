Quick-hitting system to bring a mix of rain, mountain snow late Friday night

Our next weather-maker brings a mix of rain and mountain snow, along with gusty wind and a punch of cold air.

ROANOKE, Va. – Much of Friday is dry and breezy. Highs reach the 40s in the mountains and the 50s elsewhere. That doesn’t necessarily set us up for a widespread snow, right?

A quick-hitting system brings in some rain and mountain snow late Friday night into the wee morning hours of Saturday. We’ve laid out some time stamps below to show you the progression of this system.

Rain and mountain snow move into the area late Friday night into Saturday morning.

If you’re looking for an inch or more of snow, you have to head north of I-64, into West Virginia and into some higher spots of Bland, Giles and Grayson Counties.

Snow totals look light and elevation-dependent late Friday night.

Assuming you wake up after 5 a.m. on the weekends, you won’t see any precipitation (outside of some flurries in the New River Valley).

You will, however, feel the one-two punch of cold air and gusty wind. Surprise, it’s February after all!

Wind gusts Saturday mostly range between 25 and 35 mph.

Temperatures Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s before dropping to 20 to 26° Sunday morning. Temperatures gradually rise the rest of the Presidents’ Day weekend.

Here's a look at the Presidents Day weekend forecast.

High pressure anchors itself over the Central U.S. throughout much of next week, leading to a more significant rise in temperatures there.

This is the Climate Prediction Center temperature outlook from February 21 to February 25, 2024.

We’ll be in the 50s and 60s much of next week prior to some late-week rain chances.