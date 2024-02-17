Windy conditions to start of the weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Conditions will be cool all day long! Afternoon temperatures only get into the upper 30s and lower 40s, time to break out the big jacket again.
Today’s wind speeds will be sustained around 10-20mph. Gusts will near 30mph this afternoon...
Some of the strongest gusts will be in the New River Valley. As you head east, the probabilities of seeing such high winds fall off.
Got a cool weather picture?
While it is cool today, mild air will bounce back and return to the forecast in the coming days. The storm track sticks to our west, so rain chances are low for the next several days.
The trend is warm and dry up until the end of next week!
Here is a look at your extended forecast. If you have President’s Day off, then you are in for a fantastic 3-day weekend!
