Chilly Now, Warming Up Later!

Winds remain breezy today, but high pressure brings sunshine and warm temperatures!

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

High temperatures today

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures get into the upper 40s and lower 50s this afternoon, but the winds will make it feel a tad cooler outside. High pressure is building in and will bring sunshine for a few days.

Gusting close to 20mph at times

Winds peak around 20mph today with a sustained breeze around 5-10mph.

Sunny days are ahead!

Today will bring lots of sunshine, as will tomorrow and Tuesday. If you need to take the car for a wash, go for it! It’ll be dry for several days.

This also applies for any work around the house. It will be pleasant outside to start the week!

Keeping an eye out for rain late in the week

We remain dry through Wednesday this week. Then, on Thursday we are tracking the chance for rain showers to move into the region.

Looking ahead to another blast of cold air

After the rain showers late in the week, cold air looks to funnel in from the north. While this Winter has been warmer than normal, there are still cold durations to come!

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at the next 7 days. Sunshine and warmth build in for the next couple of days, then rain chances round off the end of the week.

