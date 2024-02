Venus and Mars appear very close to each other in the pre-dawn sky this week.

ROANOKE, Va. – Venus and Mars rise together in the early morning sky this week, appearing very close to one another too.

At their closest, they’ll only be separated by one degree. Venus is very bright, so it may actually dim out Mars to the naked eye.

You’ll need to look to the eastern sky before sunrise. Sunrise this week is officially around 7:00 a.m. to 7:05 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

If you get any good pictures, send them to us through Pin It, and we’ll show them on air!