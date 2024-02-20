Seasonable mid-week weather precedes a late-week rain-maker

ROANOKE, Va. – Bundle up this Tuesday morning, as temperatures begin in the 20s. They’ll mostly be that low again Wednesday morning.
A northeast breeze introduces some clouds into the mix Tuesday, which will keep afternoon temperatures around 48 to 53°. Temperatures rise slightly more Wednesday afternoon.
Come Thursday, temperatures will rise to about 55 to 61°, thanks to a southwest breeze. This comes ahead of a storm system that brings back the chance for rain. Showers will be isolated Thursday afternoon, but then turn widespread at night into Friday morning.
Once that storm system exits, a breeze out of the northwest brings the return of colder air for at least the first half of the weekend.
High pressure then builds back next week, eventually leading to a warming wind out of the southwest. Forecast data shows a strong storm system then bringing rain back around the 28th and 29th of the month.
For updates on the forecast, download our free weather app here!