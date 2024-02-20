Seasonable mid-week weather precedes a late-week rain-maker

A late-week system brings in milder air, followed by rain and a cool-down.

ROANOKE, Va. – Bundle up this Tuesday morning, as temperatures begin in the 20s. They’ll mostly be that low again Wednesday morning.

A northeast breeze introduces some clouds into the mix Tuesday, which will keep afternoon temperatures around 48 to 53°. Temperatures rise slightly more Wednesday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable Tuesday and Wednesday.

Come Thursday, temperatures will rise to about 55 to 61°, thanks to a southwest breeze. This comes ahead of a storm system that brings back the chance for rain. Showers will be isolated Thursday afternoon, but then turn widespread at night into Friday morning.

Rain chances rise Thursday night into Friday morning.

Once that storm system exits, a breeze out of the northwest brings the return of colder air for at least the first half of the weekend.

The weekend starts colder, but we'll see a rise in temperatures Sunday afternoon.

High pressure then builds back next week, eventually leading to a warming wind out of the southwest. Forecast data shows a strong storm system then bringing rain back around the 28th and 29th of the month.

Warmer and wetter weather return to the forecast in the final days of February 2024.

