Expect a pair of milder days before a late-week cold front sweeps through

High temperatures climb a few more degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Our Hump Day starts out cold once again, though it is February (you expect that!).

High pressure overhead results in more sunshine once again, bringing temperatures into the low to mid 50s Wednesday. Despite additional clouds Thursday, a southwest breeze will give afternoon temperatures a little nudge.

That same southwest breeze will supply limited moisture to the region, allowing for some nighttime rain showers to move in. There may still be a few Friday morning, but that shouldn’t pose much concern to the commute.

A few light rain showers arrive Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday will still be mild, but colder air catches up to us Friday night into Saturday. This cold snap is short-lived. While Sunday morning starts in the freezer, the afternoon turns milder.

Saturday will be colder and breezier than Sunday.

A southerly breeze next week brings warmer air back into the mix, giving us a preview of spring. This comes ahead of a stronger cold front that brings a chance of rain and storms next Wednesday.

Warmer air arrives again next week, along with the chance for mid-week rain.

Expect high temperatures next week to be about 15 degrees above average.

High temperatures next week will be 10 to 15° above average for late February.

Once that Wednesday front moves through, we’ll cool back down for the first couple days of March.