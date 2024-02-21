30º
Join Insider

Weather

Expect a pair of milder days before a late-week cold front sweeps through

Our cold snap beyond Friday will be very quick. Temperatures rise big-time next week.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: cold front, winter, spring, rain, showers, atmospheric river, virginia weather, roanoke weather, lynchburg weather, blacksburg weather, danville weather
High temperatures climb a few more degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Our Hump Day starts out cold once again, though it is February (you expect that!).

High pressure overhead results in more sunshine once again, bringing temperatures into the low to mid 50s Wednesday. Despite additional clouds Thursday, a southwest breeze will give afternoon temperatures a little nudge.

High temperatures climb a few more degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

That same southwest breeze will supply limited moisture to the region, allowing for some nighttime rain showers to move in. There may still be a few Friday morning, but that shouldn’t pose much concern to the commute.

A few light rain showers arrive Thursday night into Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD OUR APP to stay on top of any light rain showers that move in.]

Friday will still be mild, but colder air catches up to us Friday night into Saturday. This cold snap is short-lived. While Sunday morning starts in the freezer, the afternoon turns milder.

Saturday will be colder and breezier than Sunday.

A southerly breeze next week brings warmer air back into the mix, giving us a preview of spring. This comes ahead of a stronger cold front that brings a chance of rain and storms next Wednesday.

Warmer air arrives again next week, along with the chance for mid-week rain.

Expect high temperatures next week to be about 15 degrees above average.

High temperatures next week will be 10 to 15° above average for late February.

Once that Wednesday front moves through, we’ll cool back down for the first couple days of March.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter