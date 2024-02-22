Thursday night system to bring showers before another temperature roller coaster

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday builds upon the mini warm-up we saw Wednesday. Despite clouds, a breeze from the southwest pushes our afternoon temperatures into the 50s and 60s.
This comes in ahead of a front that will start producing scattered showers in our area after roughly 8 p.m.
Any leftover showers Friday morning will be pretty isolated.
Once any showers exit, the wind picks up with gusts of 25 to 35 mph being a possibility Friday afternoon in portions of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands.
Colder air eventually catches up to us Saturday, while another weak system dives in from the northwest. This will produce some cool rain showers, along with some snow showers/flurries in the highest elevations of the New River Valley. Any (very light) accumulation would probably be west of I-77.
Sunday starts another warming trend that takes us into next week.
Highs Monday through (at least) Wednesday reach into the 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible each day.
A stronger front comes in next week, providing the chance for rain and storms Thursday. Another, potentially sharper, cool-down looks likely to start the month of March.