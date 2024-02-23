Pair of systems to bring occasional showers, gusty wind through first half of the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday!
Moisture moving along a slow-moving cold front will keep the chance for rain in the forecast Friday morning.
By the afternoon, we’re mild and gusty at times. Peak gusts will be around 20 to 30 mph. That’s not enough for any sort of damage or outages, though.
For the weekend, we’ve increase shower chances late Saturday morning into the afternoon.
There’s enough cold air above the surface to where we see some snow and/or sleet mixing in for some of our highest elevations.
Looking at snow depth, you have to take a trip to some of our peaks to see anything really laying on the ground.
For the rest of us, it’s rain with potentially some graupel (soft hail) mixing in at times.
[DOWNLOAD OUR APP to stay up to date on the changing weather this weekend.]
Sunday is brighter and milder by the afternoon, kickstarting a warming trend into next week.
Highs next Monday through Wednesday will be in the 60s, thanks to a breeze out of the south and southwest.
This warm air comes ahead of a strong cold front. This front will bring, potentially some storms, wind and a sharp cool-down mid-to-late next week.
Forecast data differ on the timing of this front. A deeper system would take longer to pass through (Wednesday night into Thursday morning). A shallower system would pass through more quickly (Wednesday morning).
Stay up to date with our forecasts, as it may take a few days to iron down the exact timing.