Pair of systems to bring occasional showers, gusty wind through first half of the weekend

Occasional showers and gusty wind take us through Friday and Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Friday!

Moisture moving along a slow-moving cold front will keep the chance for rain in the forecast Friday morning.

Rain chances remain elevated along and east of the Roanoke Valley through roughly midday Friday.

By the afternoon, we’re mild and gusty at times. Peak gusts will be around 20 to 30 mph. That’s not enough for any sort of damage or outages, though.

Peak wind gusts Friday range between 15 and 30 mph.

For the weekend, we’ve increase shower chances late Saturday morning into the afternoon.

There’s enough cold air above the surface to where we see some snow and/or sleet mixing in for some of our highest elevations.

Saturday's system brings a mix of rain, along with mountain snow/sleet.

Looking at snow depth, you have to take a trip to some of our peaks to see anything really laying on the ground.

For the rest of us, it’s rain with potentially some graupel (soft hail) mixing in at times.

Any potential snow accumulation Saturday will target our highest peaks.

Sunday is brighter and milder by the afternoon, kickstarting a warming trend into next week.

Highs next Monday through Wednesday will be in the 60s, thanks to a breeze out of the south and southwest.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday will resemble late March and early April.

This warm air comes ahead of a strong cold front. This front will bring, potentially some storms, wind and a sharp cool-down mid-to-late next week.

A strong cold front will bring rain, wind and a sharp drop in temperatures mid-to-late next week.

Forecast data differ on the timing of this front. A deeper system would take longer to pass through (Wednesday night into Thursday morning). A shallower system would pass through more quickly (Wednesday morning).

Stay up to date with our forecasts, as it may take a few days to iron down the exact timing.