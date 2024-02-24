A soggy Saturday afternoon for some...

ROANOKE, Va. – We start off with partly cloudy skies, but cloudy conditions build in at times as rain showers track into the region from the northwest.

Saturday Planner

Toward the middle of the day our temperatures rise into the 40s and some of us get into the 50s by late afternoon.

A look at 10am

By 10:00 a.m. the NRV and Highlands will start to see impacts from scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, so there will likely be a mix of precipitation.

A look at 1pm

By 1:00 p.m. the showers have progressed east into the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Headed out the door? Grab the rain gear

As you head out the door, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to grab the rain gear as these showers will be hit and miss at times.

A look at 4pm

In the late afternoon, these showers continue to track east and eventually exit Southwest Virginia. What is left behind are gusty winds and cooling temperatures.

Showers Saturday, Sunshine Sunday

Lots of scattered showers for our Saturday, but skies clear up and bring sunshine for Sunday! Both days get into the 50s!

A front moves through mid-week

We are tracking a system that will bring a round of severe weather into the plains next week. This system will be fueled by a large difference in temperatures and a tilted jet stream. After it moves through the plains, it tracks east and will impact the mid-Atlantic. At the moment, the severe threat for Southwest Virginia is not high.

