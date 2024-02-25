Sunny skies with warm temperatures today!

A look at your Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures start off pretty chilly in the morning. A southerly wind and lots of sunshine warm us up into the 50s by the afternoon.

Turning warmer this afternoon

Daytime highs max out in the lower 50s for the NRV and Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside see the mid-upper 50s.

Winds over the next 3 days

Winds will be breezy throughout the next couple of days. Breezes will be around 5-10mph with gusts nearing 15-20mph at times.

The phasing & tilt of jet streams will bring severe weather

Two jet streams are entering the central portions of the US. This will bring a round of severe weather to the upper mid-west.

The risk for severe weather is to our west on Tuesday

A level 2/5 for severe weather is expected across this region. This is the first round of severe weather as we inch closer to severe weather season.

Rain & Storms for mid-week

The very same front that brings severe weather to the mid-west will bring us rain showers and even some thunderstorms late on Wednesday. After, our temperatures cool significantly.

