Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Wednesday, February 28

ROANOKE, Va. – A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday. A powerful cold front will bring a line of rain and storms, strong wind gusts and big drop in temperatures.

Tomorrow's weather threats include heavy rain, gusty winds with possible lighting and thunder.

This line of rain and storms approaches the West Virginia-Virginia border between roughly 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

It will quickly rush through the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley between 2 and 4 p.m. Temperatures will drop quickly from west to east behind it.

By 3 p.m. storms will intensify in our area to include heavy rain with possible lighting and thunder.

By 6 p.m., the line of storms will be east of here. Snow will target our western slopes before dry air moves in.

Temperatures drop from the 60s to the 30s and 40s within a matter of one-to-three hours Wednesday afternoon.

This is a rather dramatic drop that may take you by surprise, if you’re not in tune with our forecasts.

This shot of cold air rides in on some strong wind gusts. Breezy winds will be around all day, but they’ll turn especially strong Wednesday evening into the night. Weigh down basketball nets, trampolines, hanging baskets, etc. before Wednesday evening.

This wind results in wind chills in the teens and 20s first thing Thursday morning. That’s not uncommon for February, but that’s a big difference from the spring warmth we’ll see before the line of rain.

Wind chills drop into the teens and 20s first thing Thursday morning.

