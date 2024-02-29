Winter strikes back in seasonable fashion on Leap Day

Wind chills start in the teens and 20s first thing Thursday morning.

ROANOKE, Va. – The strongest of the wind is over, but man, it was howling Wednesday night!

Here is a video I posted to my Facebook right after our cold front passed through.

While the wind chill starts in the teens and 20s early Thursday morning, the wind won’t be nearly as harsh the rest of the day. High temperatures will be close-to-average, peaking in the 40s and 50s.

Here's a look at the forecast for Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Clouds increase at night, while overnight lows drop slightly below freezing.

A layer of cooler air gets trapped at the surface, thanks to ‘the wedge’ or ‘cold air damming.’

The wedge keeps cooler air locked in at the surface Friday.

A pocket or two of freezing rain will be possible near Grayson, Carroll and Floyd Counties before midday. Otherwise, we’re expecting periods of chilly rain Friday into Saturday morning.

Periods of chilly rain will be likely Friday.

Once that clears, Saturday turns mild. Sunday will be warmer, setting the stage for more unseasonable warmth early next week.

We'll turn warmer the rest of the weekend into next week.

Overnight lows will be in the 40s, and daytime highs will be in the 60s.