Spring feel continues Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s soaking rain

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday follows in Monday’s footsteps, bringing April-like warmth into the area. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before clouds thicken later in the day and into the night.

These clouds build ahead of a soaking rain Wednesday. This rain gradually turns more scattered later in the day and into the night.

Here's a look at hourly rain chances Wednesday.

Rain totals will mostly fall within a half-an-inch and an inch, meaning that the flood threat is very low. A few evening storms will be possible along and east of US 29, but the severe threat is very low.

Here's a breakdown of the impacts associated with Wednesday's rain.

Thursday will be mild, breezy and dry. Most of Friday will be dry too, but another round of rain arrives at night into Saturday. A line of storms may gobble up some of the moisture, so we’ll watch the trends and adjust accordingly.

Another round of rain arrives Friday night into Saturday.

Once this system passes, we’ll turn cooler and windy at times Sunday with west slope snow expected.

We'll turn windy and colder with west slope snow Sunday.

As warm as it’s been, this is a reminder not to put plants in the ground just yet. Look at early next week. Assuming a calm wind, we could have frost and freezing temperatures.

Overnight lows drop into the low to mid 30s early next week.

The average last freeze in our area happens in mid-to-late April.