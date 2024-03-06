Grab the umbrella. Wet weather expected at times Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain Wednesday morning gradually fills in from southwest to northeast.

Most rain starts light before turning slightly heavier/steadier midday into the afternoon. As low pressure transfers some energy offshore, rain should become more scattered later in the day.

Rain totals stay under an inch, meaning we avoid any potential for flooding. Any chance of thunderstorms looks like it would happen during the evening and mostly east of our area.

We're not looking at many negative effects to the rain Wednesday.

High temperatures are kept 10-15 degrees below where they were Tuesday afternoon. We’ll spring back into the 60s Thursday afternoon.

Come Friday, most of the daylight hours are dry. A storm system west of here will send some light showers our way at night, though the exact timing is something we’ll iron out in the coming days. Some rain then lingers into Saturday.

Rain is out of here Sunday, but it’s replaced with a gusty wind, west slope snow and cool air.

Morning temperatures then drop into the 30s next Monday through Wednesday mornings.

Our recent stretch of cold weather may have you eager to plant, but hold off on that for now. Our average last freeze doesn’t come until mid-to-late April.