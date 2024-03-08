Morning clouds turn to evening showers

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday brings the start of a rain system that lingers into Saturday, with effects even lasting into next week. Friday starts dry, but in the evening, showers turn more widespread.

Most of us have some rainfall by midnight

Rain is consistent but light on Saturday morning. You’ll notice much more rain waking up on Saturday than going to bed on Friday.

Showers are widespread early on Saturday

In the early afternoon, showers gain some energy, with heavier rain and even some rumbles of thunder. The higher rainfall rates last from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. throughout our region.

Some heavier rain comes through in the early afternoon

Some showers linger into Saturday evening, but we turn noticeably drier after sunset. We dry out by midnight, with high winds rushing in.

In the late afternoon showers are more scattered

Rain totals end up highest to the northeast, with some totals above an inch. This could cause localized flooding in the Highlands, but the general flood risk is low.

Rain totals are highest to our northeast

The severe storm risk is also low. The cold front associated with this system brings storms across the Deep South on Friday with a storm chance in the Carolinas on Saturday.

Storms are concentrated well to our south

The main flood risk on Saturday is also in the Carolinas. While we are in a Level 1 risk, not many of us see high water. If you do, be sure to find an alternate route rather than driving through the flooding.

Flood chances are low this weekend

The cloudy skies on Friday keep highs close to 60, and we fall even further thanks to more clouds and rain on Saturday. We don’t get warmer air on Sunday, but more heat arrives later in the week.

Both days this weekend are below average

Wind gusts pick up as soon as the rain is done. Both Sunday and Monday are windy with calmer conditions by Tuesday.

Winds pick up as soon as the rain is done

Once the winds calm down, warmer air heads our way. Temperatures rise well above average with highs in the 70s again by midweek.