A wet start to the weekend as Saturday brings scattered showers.

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered rain continues to fall through the 10:00 AM hour. A couple of heavy showers will tag Southside around this time.

A look at 10 AM today

On and off rain continues through the early afternoon with brief periods of sunshine. Then, around sunset, another round of rain pushes through the NRV and eventually east into the Roanoke Valley.

A look at 5 PM this afternoon

The severe weather outlook for today includes much of the southeast. We are not included in the severe weather threat, but could see a couple of cracks of lightning and rumbles of thunder.

Severe weather possible across the southeast today

Rainfall is not too impressive with this system. Most spots see anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch of rain. A couple of spots could see higher amounts of rain.

Rainfall across Southwest Virginia

Winds will be breezy today with a few gusts near 20mph at times. Tomorrow is when the winds turn really gusty. Peak winds will be near 40-50mph throughout the day.

Winds are breezy today, but gusty tomorrow

Here is a look at the timing of tomorrow’s windspeed and direction.

Gusty winds for Sunday

The Roanoke Valley, the Highlands, and the New River Valley are under a wind advisory starting tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM. This will last through lunch hour on Monday.

A wind advisory starts tomorrow morning

After the rain and wind move out this weekend, we turn dry and sunny for much of the upcoming week. A light breeze carries into Monday, but sunshine begins to prevail as warmer temperatures move in from the south.

High pressure builds in

