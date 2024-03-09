A wet start to the weekend as Saturday brings scattered showers.

ROANOKE, Va. – Scattered rain continues to fall through the 10:00 AM hour. A couple of heavy showers will tag Southside around this time.
On and off rain continues through the early afternoon with brief periods of sunshine. Then, around sunset, another round of rain pushes through the NRV and eventually east into the Roanoke Valley.
The severe weather outlook for today includes much of the southeast. We are not included in the severe weather threat, but could see a couple of cracks of lightning and rumbles of thunder.
Got a picture of rain showers rolling through today? You can Pin It here.
Rainfall is not too impressive with this system. Most spots see anywhere from a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch of rain. A couple of spots could see higher amounts of rain.
Winds will be breezy today with a few gusts near 20mph at times. Tomorrow is when the winds turn really gusty. Peak winds will be near 40-50mph throughout the day.
Here is a look at the timing of tomorrow’s windspeed and direction.
The Roanoke Valley, the Highlands, and the New River Valley are under a wind advisory starting tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM. This will last through lunch hour on Monday.
After the rain and wind move out this weekend, we turn dry and sunny for much of the upcoming week. A light breeze carries into Monday, but sunshine begins to prevail as warmer temperatures move in from the south.
To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.