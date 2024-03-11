Windy again Monday. Warm temperatures and clear skies settle in this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Starting off really chilly Monday morning but throughout the day, our temperatures will be warming up thanks to plenty of sunshine.

In effect until 12:00 PM today

Wind alerts are in effect until lunch hour Monday thanks to the gusty winds.

Gusting close to 30mph at times today

Winds remain gusty all day long but become calmer once we get into the afternoon hours. Then, overnight they become breezy.

Today's High Temperatures

Afternoon temperatures are back into the 50s Monday. A few spots could reach the 60s as high pressure builds in from the west and brings lots of sunshine.

Pollen is through the rough the next couple of days

Since we’re warm and sunny the next couple of days, the pollen forecast is through the roof. Early blooming will continue to take place through Thursday, and that will be causing problems for those of us with allergies.

Warm and dry days ahead

The car wash planner is looking splendid this week! Dry conditions with lots of sun make for a great couple of days to get out and wash the car!

Really warm this week

Each day turns warmer through Thursday, with temperatures getting close to the mid-upper 70s across the region.

Rain returns later this week

The next chance for rain comes late in the week. On Friday afternoon, we will likely see scattered showers and possibly a few storms.

