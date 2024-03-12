45º
Weather whiplash: Temperatures continue to swing in typical March fashion

We’ll see highs reach well into the 70s prior to a round of Friday showers.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Temperatures soar into the 70s each afternoon this week, especially Thursday.

ROANOKE, Va. – If there’s one month that’s known for strong wind gusts and swings in temperatures, it’s March.

This week is living up to that expectation. We’ll need the jacket first thing Tuesday morning, but we won’t by the afternoon. The same can be said for Wednesday.

High temperatures reach the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

A little more of a southwest breeze Thursday will give temperatures an extra nudge, making it feel like the middle of May by the afternoon.

Thursday afternoon will feel like the middle of May.

This warmth comes ahead of a storm system that will bring the chance for afternoon showers (maybe some thunderstorms) Friday.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Friday afternoon.

Once this system passes, Saturday looks mostly dry. Sunday could bring a few scattered showers too. If you plan on heading to the Highland County Maple Festival, expect afternoon temperatures in the 50s.

Scattered showers will be possible Sunday during the final day of the Highland County Maple Festival.

Beyond the weekend, a strong cold front is expected to bring a cold snap. That will especially be the case Tuesday through at least Wednesday morning of next week.

A brief spell of colder weather looks likely next week.

Gardeners, be mindful that frost and/or freezing temperatures will be possible during this time.

