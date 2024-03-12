Weather whiplash: Temperatures continue to swing in typical March fashion

ROANOKE, Va. – If there’s one month that’s known for strong wind gusts and swings in temperatures, it’s March.
This week is living up to that expectation. We’ll need the jacket first thing Tuesday morning, but we won’t by the afternoon. The same can be said for Wednesday.
A little more of a southwest breeze Thursday will give temperatures an extra nudge, making it feel like the middle of May by the afternoon.
This warmth comes ahead of a storm system that will bring the chance for afternoon showers (maybe some thunderstorms) Friday.
[DOWNLOAD OUR APP to keep track on how this could affect your Friday plans.]
Once this system passes, Saturday looks mostly dry. Sunday could bring a few scattered showers too. If you plan on heading to the Highland County Maple Festival, expect afternoon temperatures in the 50s.
Beyond the weekend, a strong cold front is expected to bring a cold snap. That will especially be the case Tuesday through at least Wednesday morning of next week.
Gardeners, be mindful that frost and/or freezing temperatures will be possible during this time.