A warm and sunny weekend is on tap.

ROANOKE, Va. – Lots to do this weekend! Many events are taking place across the region today and the weather will be near perfect!

A nice weekend for the Maple Festival

The Maple Festival is taking place both days this weekend in the Highlands. Temperatures will be comfortable with sunshine today, and partly cloudy skies tomorrow.

Lots of sunshine and warmth

Here is a look at how warm your neighborhood gets this afternoon. Mid-upper 60s across the NRV and Highlands. Near 70 degrees across Lynchburg, the Roanoke Valley, and Southside.

A near perfect day

Tomorrow is St. Patrick’s Day! The weather will be cooperative with intervals of sunshine and partly cloudy skies.

Winds over the next 3 days

The only inconvenience to tomorrow’s weather is the wind. A sustained breeze of 10-15mph will be felt across Southwest Virginia with gusts close to 30mph at times.

A look at tomorrow

Another cold front enters the area later tonight and will bring mostly cloud cover. A few sprinkles will be seen across the NRV and Highlands, but for the most part, we’re dry.

Next Week

After the front passes through, our temperatures will become cooler and the winds will pick up.

A look at the next 7 days

Next week starts off with cooler temperatures around 50 degrees. It will also be sunny for much of the week thanks to high pressure settling in.

