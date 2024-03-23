Rain tapers off through the day with skies clearing this afternoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain is slowly tapering off this morning as our skies stay mostly cloudy through the early afternoon.

Rain pushes out by mid-day

Once we get into the back half of the day, our skies begin to clear. We eventually go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear by late evening.

Rain amounts from last night and this morning

Rain totals have been impressive and much needed. Remember the red flag warnings (no burning) and dry conditions? Well, the rain is bringing much needed relief to those previous conditions.

Peak winds the next 3 days

After the rain moves out, winds will turn breezy and gust close to 20-30mph at times.

A look at the next 24 hours

Clearing skies will bring in some cooler temperatures tonight. Overnight lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Then, tomorrow brings lots of sunshine and near average temperatures.

High pressure settles in

High pressure is the reason for a sunshine filled Sunday. Conditions last into Monday with the exception of more clouds from time to time.

Tracking more rain mid-week

While we’re dry for Sunday and Monday, we are tracking the next opportunity for rain. The middle of next week brings scattered showers.

Near average temperatures this week

The daytime temperature trends this week are very close to average. Most days are right around the 60 degree mark.

