A sunshine filled Sunday is ahead of us

Beautiful clear blue skies close out the weekend with near average temperatures.

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Lots and lots of sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. – Mother nature is doing wonders for us today as outdoor conditions will be gorgeous!

High pressure for today

Clear skies and lots of sunshine are taking over the region thanks to high pressure. A light breeze will be felt at times and will make temperatures feel a tad cooler than what they actually are.

High temperatures across Southwest Virginia

High temperatures are right below average for the day. Most spots get into the mid 50s with a couple of spots getting a tad warmer this afternoon.

Watching our next front

As we transition further into the week, we are keeping an eye on the jet stream as another front approaches from the southwest and brings an increase in rain chances.

Rain returns mid-week

Most rain enters the region Wednesday this week as cloudy skies take over for a little bit.

A look at the next 7 days

Here is a look at your extended forecast. Clear skies through Monday, then a couple of days with scattered showers. After that, we warm up for next weekend.

