Rain, rumbles of thunder target areas near, east of Roanoke Valley Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking a very slow-moving front. While fronts serve as temperature boundaries, they can also be a mechanism that lifts the air. That’s how clouds form and precipitation gets going.

The chance for rain Wednesday will be highest near and east of the Roanoke Valley. There’s enough warmth above our heads, to where some isolated storms will be possible in the heavier pockets of rain.

Off and on rain is expected into the evening in areas along and east of US 29.

Rain gradually moves east later in the day Wednesday.

This sets up an odd afternoon, in the sense that the New River Valley will actually be warmer than Southside.

Come Thursday morning, most of the rain will be east of the area.

Thursday will be breezy and mild, but Friday’s wind will be stronger. Gusts of 30 to 45 mph will be common, even though we’ll be sunny and in the 60s.

Aside from isolated showers Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, the holiday weekend is trending warmer. Highs reach well into the 70s Easter Sunday.

A stalled front nearby will trigger more showers early next week.