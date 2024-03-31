Easter Sunday brings partly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms.

Warm with showers and storms to the north

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are turning warm yet again this afternoon with a light breeze at times. Showers and a few storms are possible to the north.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook

Early this morning, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) upgraded the severe weather threat for today. A marginal risk (level 1/5) is in effect for much of Southwest Virginia. Though this threat exists, I think most storms that develop are pushed just west of I-81.

Monday also brings the chance for some storms, though this threat is late in the evening.

Tuesday is the day we have been watching for a while now, and the severe weather threat has continued to push further east.

Today's High Temperatures

This afternoon brings temperatures in the 70s for nearly everyone. A few spots even see 80 degrees thanks to warm air being shoved into the region.

This morning around 11:00 AM

Easter Sunday starts off dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. By 11:00 AM showers are moving across the Highlands with a few storms possible.

This afternoon around 3:00 PM

Then by 3:00 PM more showers and a couple of storms push east into Lexington, parts of Lynchburg and northern parts of the Roanoke Valley.

Tonight around 11:00 PM

Later tonight, some left over moisture continues to cycle through our northern counties and bring a light to moderate rain at times. A few strikes of lightning and rumbles of thunder are possible.

Winds for the next 3 days

Today’s wind will be much calmer than the previous couple of days. Breezy conditions with gusts close to 20mph are possible this afternoon. Similar conditions carry over into Monday.

