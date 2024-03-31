Weather Authority Alert Day on Tuesday, April 2

Hail is the next main threat after winds

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday’s showers are a taste of things to come. More showers arrive on Monday with some thunder, and storms gain strength on Tuesday.

Wind gusts could be strong enough to knock out power

Wind gusts are the primary threat with any storms that form on Tuesday. Hail could form, but the tornado and flood risk are low.

Showers are widespread Monday evening with some thunder

Monday’s showers are mostly light with some spots of heavy rain in the afternoon. Flashes of lightning pop up, but the severe chance is low.

Showers pick up in the middle of Tuesday

We get a break from rain until midday on Tuesday. Those showers start light and gain strength with warm in the afternoon.

Storm chances rise by mid-afternoon

By 3:00 PM isolated storms develop north of US-460. Zones further south get more showers and storms in the late afternoon.

Storms are at their widest spread in the early evening

Our storms are most spread out in the late afternoon and evening. Most of us have rain at 7:00 PM with storms popping up through the area. Individual storms are more likely than a connected line.

Storms are still possible after sunset, but after midnight the risk drops

Storms continue through 10:00 PM. From then until midnight we lose energy. Showers stick around into Wednesday, but the storm threat is done at midnight.

Storms arrive on Tuesday in the afternoon

The storm threat is spread through our region, but the greatest chance for damaging winds is in the Highlands.

Our greatest storm risk is in the north

This cold front causes storms across a large area. The tornado risk is low for us, but along the Ohio River the threat is much greater.

The main tornado threat stays to our west on Tuesday

Rain totals from Sunday through Wednesday are relatively light. Since the rain is spread over so many days the flood risk stays low.