Tornado warnings expired for Greenbrier, Pocahontas Counties, West Virginia

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado warning for Greenbrier and Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Greenbrier County’s tornado warning expired at 5:30 p.m. while Pocahontas County’s tornado warning expired at 5:45 p.m.

If you live in areas affected by a tornado warning, take cover! NWS says to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

As a reminder, a tornado watch means that forecasted conditions favor tornado development, more urgent than that, is a tornado warning, which means that a tornado is happening or is expected soon.

