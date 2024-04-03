60º
WATCH: When and where we’ll see stronger storms move through | Appcast - April 3, 2024

Our Appcast will begin at about 7:05 a.m.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Weather Authority Alert Day (WSLS)

As severe weather continues to roll through much of our region, Your Local Weather Authority is working for you to keep you weather aware.

A Weather Authority Alert Day will remain in effect until 2 p.m. as we continue to track the threat of damaging storms and local impacts.

Join meteorologist Chris Michaels at about 7:05 a.m. for a breakdown of when and where these storms will arrive, the chance of strong wind gusts and large hail and when we’ll see a dramatic drop in temperatures this week.

As always, we’d love to see what the weather conditions are like in your area. If it is safe to do, be sure to snap a pic and then send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be a part of our forecast.

Be sure to download our free 10 News weather app to receive alerts throughout the day on the forecast.

About the Authors

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email