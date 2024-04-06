A mostly clear weekend starts off with windy conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Race weekend has returned to Martinsville! Conditions will be near perfect this weekend. Bundle up tonight if you are headed to the track as it will be cool and breezy.

How gusty it gets in your backyard today

Winds peak around 30-40mph along the mountain tops today. Winds are a bit more calm across the Piedmont and valleys.

Winds over the next 3 days are all over the place

Tomorrow will feature really calm winds with a few light breezes from time to time, then breezy conditions return on Monday.

Rain chances increase over the next couple of days

We are rain free this weekend! However, rain chances are on the rise each day this upcoming week.

Another system tracks in from the west

As we track another weather system moving in from the west, the biggest chances for rain come in the later part of the week. A couple of storms are possible as well.

A look at cloud cover during Monday's Eclipse

The solar eclipse takes place on Monday. Here is a look at the current cloud cover forecast for the event. While clouds will come and go during the event, it is important to note that this event takes place for over two hours with peak sun coverage at 3:15PM that lasts a couple of minutes. Most spots should be able to see at least part of the event.

