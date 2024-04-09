Scattered showers Tuesday, Wednesday come ahead of more potent system Thursday

A multi-day severe weather threat will move from the Southern Plains to the East Coast this week.

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds dimmed the view of the solar eclipse Tuesday for many in our area. It’s that stream of clouds that will continue into the coming days.

Moisture is limited, resulting in scattered afternoon showers Tuesday.

Hourly rain chances for Tuesday, 4/9/2024.

A lifting warm front Wednesday gives us the chance for more showers late morning into the afternoon.

Another round of showers is expected late Wednesday morning into the afternoon.

Each day, expect light jacket weather in the morning followed by mild 60s and 70s in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will be more of the same, though we expect more rain to build into the area. There will also be the possibility of storms, though the level of instability (thunderstorm fuel) isn’t off the charts.

Heavy rain is possible later Thursday, followed by strong wind gusts Friday..

Once that system passes Friday, we’ll be left with isolated showers and strong wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph. It wouldn’t surprise us to see wind alerts issued Friday by the National Weather Service.

The wind continues into Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be in the 70s with a stray shower later in the day.