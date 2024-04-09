Scattered showers Tuesday, Wednesday come ahead of more potent system Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds dimmed the view of the solar eclipse Tuesday for many in our area. It’s that stream of clouds that will continue into the coming days.
Moisture is limited, resulting in scattered afternoon showers Tuesday.
A lifting warm front Wednesday gives us the chance for more showers late morning into the afternoon.
Each day, expect light jacket weather in the morning followed by mild 60s and 70s in the afternoon.
Thursday will be more of the same, though we expect more rain to build into the area. There will also be the possibility of storms, though the level of instability (thunderstorm fuel) isn’t off the charts.
Once that system passes Friday, we’ll be left with isolated showers and strong wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph. It wouldn’t surprise us to see wind alerts issued Friday by the National Weather Service.
The wind continues into Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be in the 70s with a stray shower later in the day.