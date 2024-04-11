Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Thursday, April 11

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday PM Update

Showers and thunderstorms are on the way Thursday, and some could pack a punch. Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich is here to time it all out for you.

The Storm Prediction Center has put us under a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. This is a level 1/5 and a couple of storms could turn strong in the afternoon.

Throughout the day we will see scattered showers with the potential for storms to get fired up by the late afternoon hours.

Flooding is a concern due to rain from prior days. Localized flooding is a possibility in heavy pockets of rain.

While localized flooding is a concern, there is also a concern for damaging wind gusts. Hail and an isolated tornado are not expected, but are not completely ruled out for tomorrow afternoon.

