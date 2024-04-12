Gusty winds behind our storm front

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that our front has passed winds are the biggest feature of the day. Gusts reach 40 mph for many of us with some even climbing to 50 mph.
By noon, most of us are near peak wind speed. These winds hold steady through the afternoon, generally coming from the west.
Even through 5 p.m., we have strong winds. Speeds drop slightly through the night, but we are far from calm.
By Saturday morning, wind gusts still reach 30 mph for some. That combines with lows in the 40s for wind chills to the 30s or even 20s.
Saturday afternoon’s winds are barely any calmer than Friday’s. Once the sun sets on Saturday, wind speeds drop more noticeably.
Temperatures are cooler on Friday than they were earlier in the week due to cold air that the wind drags in. Highs have a hard time getting above 60.
In a big change from Friday, any showers we have are rather light. Many of us stay dry into the afternoon, and spots that do get rain have much less than Thursday.
Temperatures rise on Saturday as our pattern changes. High pressure moves in to help us stay clear and bring warmer air in.
Sunday’s highs climb even further with most of us in the 70s. Only a few leftover sprinkles come on Sunday.
Temperatures climb even further as the high keeps pumping warm air in. Many of us reach the 80s as the week goes on.