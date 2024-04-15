79º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Weather

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks potentially visible with the naked eye mid-to-late April

You’ll have to get to a dark spot, but you may notice a faint blob in the western sky

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Tags: comet, comet 12p pons/brooks, astronomy, science, virginia weather
Here are some tips to help you view Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s possible that we will see a comet with the naked eye during the week of April 15 to April 21 (and maybe even after that too).

Comet 12P Pons/Brooks will be reaching peak brightness during this time, as it nears closer to the sun.

It could be visible from darker locations starting about 45 minutes after sunset.

You can check here for a list of designated International Dark Sky Parks in Virginia.

According to Tony Rice, an ambassador with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it will appear as a small fuzzy blob.

He also says to look low on the western horizon and use Jupiter as a guide.

Use Jupiter as a guide in the western sky to view Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks.

[GET A PICTURE OF IT? Send it to us using Pin It.]

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter