Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks potentially visible with the naked eye mid-to-late April

Here are some tips to help you view Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s possible that we will see a comet with the naked eye during the week of April 15 to April 21 (and maybe even after that too).

Comet 12P Pons/Brooks will be reaching peak brightness during this time, as it nears closer to the sun.

It could be visible from darker locations starting about 45 minutes after sunset.

You can check here for a list of designated International Dark Sky Parks in Virginia.

Sign up here for a weekly newsletter that takes you 'Beyond the Forecast.' Email Address Sign Up for our Beyond the Forecast News Letter

According to Tony Rice, an ambassador with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, it will appear as a small fuzzy blob.

He also says to look low on the western horizon and use Jupiter as a guide.