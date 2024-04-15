Weather Authority Alert Day issued for scattered strong storms Monday night, April 15, 2024

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day for the evening of Monday, April 15, 2024 due to the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday due to this potential.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop.

A front to the north, combined with near-record warmth, will be the catalyst for hit-or-miss storms between roughly 8 p.m. and midnight.

Most of these will form near either I-64 or US-460 and drift from north to south.

Hit-or-miss storms will be possible Monday evening.

Any storm that forms, while small, could be mighty. Localized wind damage would be the main threat, though hail in a storm or two cannot be ruled out entirely.

Here is a look at potential storm threats Monday evening.

There doesn’t appear to be a lot of spin, resulting in a very low chance of tornadoes.