WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Weather Authority Alert Day issued for scattered strong storms Monday night, April 15, 2024

While storms will be hit-or-miss, they’ll have the potential to turn strong Monday night

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 10 p.m. Monday.

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re issuing a Weather Authority Alert Day for the evening of Monday, April 15, 2024 due to the chance for a few stronger thunderstorms.

Weather Authority Alert Day issued for April 15, due to the potential for a few strong storms at night.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday due to this potential.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to develop.

A front to the north, combined with near-record warmth, will be the catalyst for hit-or-miss storms between roughly 8 p.m. and midnight.

Most of these will form near either I-64 or US-460 and drift from north to south.

Hit-or-miss storms will be possible Monday evening.

Any storm that forms, while small, could be mighty. Localized wind damage would be the main threat, though hail in a storm or two cannot be ruled out entirely.

Here is a look at potential storm threats Monday evening.

There doesn’t appear to be a lot of spin, resulting in a very low chance of tornadoes.

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

