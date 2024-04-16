No near-record highs Tuesday; isolated storms develop late in the day

ROANOKE, Va. – We came really close to record high temperatures Monday afternoon. We’re talking within one degree in Roanoke and Lynchburg! In fact, Blacksburg tied its record of 83°.
That won’t happen Tuesday, thanks to more clouds and a little bit of a breeze from the north.
A front nearby will be the catalyst for isolated storms after 3 or 4 p.m. These will mostly stay west of the Blue Ridge Parkway before fizzling out after sunset.
A few isolated showers may develop at any given point in time Wednesday. We’ll see more clouds and similar afternoon temperatures.
Thursday looks warmer, thanks to another example of wind coming down the slopes.
Another front will then slowly move through the area, bringing a better shot of rain Sunday as compared to Saturday.
It will also bring a cool-down. We’ll trade 60s and 70s Saturday for 50s and 60s Sunday. Morning temperatures will then drop into the 30s and 40s next Monday and Tuesday.
We don’t expect a widespread freeze, but patchy mountain frost isn’t out of the question at this point.