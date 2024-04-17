Stretch of warmth continues prior to late weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – A system that produced more than 200 reports of severe weather Tuesday is moving our way, but it is significantly weaker. This results in a few stray morning showers Wednesday, followed by the potential for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms later in the afternoon.
Thursday, the wind comes down the mountains, leading to drier and warmer weather.
We’ll track another frontal system Friday that will result in the chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms again during the afternoon.
This front will clear the area, leaving us dry for the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday.
If low pressure can form along this stalled front, we’ll be in line for rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Regardless, we’ll be cooler.
That cooling trend is something we’ll follow into next week. While a widespread freeze is off the table, we cannot completely rule out some patches of mountain frost.
If you do wind up putting seeds/plants in the garden, just know that there still stands the possibility of frost in our area through mid-May.