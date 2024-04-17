Stretch of warmth continues prior to late weekend cool-down

Highs reach the 70s and 80s through at least Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A system that produced more than 200 reports of severe weather Tuesday is moving our way, but it is significantly weaker. This results in a few stray morning showers Wednesday, followed by the potential for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms later in the afternoon.

This is what radar may look like around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, the wind comes down the mountains, leading to drier and warmer weather.

High temperatures reach the 80s for most of the area Thursday afternoon.

We’ll track another frontal system Friday that will result in the chance for hit-or-miss showers and storms again during the afternoon.

This front will clear the area, leaving us dry for the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday.

We'll stay mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s during the Blue Ridge Marathon.

If low pressure can form along this stalled front, we’ll be in line for rain Sunday afternoon and evening. Regardless, we’ll be cooler.

The chance for rain Sunday afternoon is contingent on low pressure forming along a stalled front.

That cooling trend is something we’ll follow into next week. While a widespread freeze is off the table, we cannot completely rule out some patches of mountain frost.

We'll be in the 40s first thing next Monday and Tuesday mornings.

If you do wind up putting seeds/plants in the garden, just know that there still stands the possibility of frost in our area through mid-May.