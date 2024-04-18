Summer feel returns Thursday ahead of late weekend cool-down

ROANOKE, Va. – Spring is commonly known for its swing in temperatures, and that’s something we’ll see in the coming days.
A wind down the mountains Thursday will be partially responsible for a summer-like preview. High temperatures reach the 80s across many locations.
Remember the UV Index is ‘High,’ meaning that a half hour without some sort of protection could result in sunburn.
Friday won’t be quite as warm, and it won’t be quite as sunny.
A frontal system will spark a few showers during the first half of the day.
Any storm chance by the afternoon looks like it would mainly be near the North Carolina-Virginia border.
As our front passes through Saturday morning, we cannot completely rule out a few light showers near and east of the Roanoke Valley early on.
Come Sunday, another area of low pressure rides along our old front, resulting in the chance for rain later on and at night.
Once this passes, we’ll notice a calming wind and a clearing sky early next week. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings.
We don’t expect a widespread freeze, but patchy mountain frost isn’t out of the question.