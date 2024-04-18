67º
Weather

Summer feel returns Thursday ahead of late weekend cool-down

We’ll track a few rounds of showers in between temperature swings

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Temperatures go from 80s to 40s in a matter of days

ROANOKE, Va. – Spring is commonly known for its swing in temperatures, and that’s something we’ll see in the coming days.

A wind down the mountains Thursday will be partially responsible for a summer-like preview. High temperatures reach the 80s across many locations.

High temperatures mostly reach the 80s Thursday afternoon.

Remember the UV Index is ‘High,’ meaning that a half hour without some sort of protection could result in sunburn.

Friday won’t be quite as warm, and it won’t be quite as sunny.

A frontal system will spark a few showers during the first half of the day.

We'll track a few light, quick-hitting showers Friday.

Any storm chance by the afternoon looks like it would mainly be near the North Carolina-Virginia border.

Any afternoon storms Friday look isolated.

As our front passes through Saturday morning, we cannot completely rule out a few light showers near and east of the Roanoke Valley early on.

A stray shower is possible Saturday morning.

Come Sunday, another area of low pressure rides along our old front, resulting in the chance for rain later on and at night.

Shower chances increase late Sunday into Sunday night.

Once this passes, we’ll notice a calming wind and a clearing sky early next week. This will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

Morning lows drop into the 30s and 40s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

We don’t expect a widespread freeze, but patchy mountain frost isn’t out of the question.

About the Author

Meteorologist Chris Michaels is an American Meteorological Society (AMS) Certified Broadcaster, forecasting weather conditions in southwest Virginia on WSLS 10 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays on Virginia Today.

