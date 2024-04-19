Friday brings isolated storm chance ahead of cooperative weekend weather

ROANOKE, Va. – A weakening cluster of showers and storms to our west will be enough for isolated rain showers after 7 or 8 a.m. Friday.
Once that clears, we may see some breaks of sun. That said, we won’t be hitting the 80s like we did Thursday afternoon.
Any breaks of sun could destabilize the atmosphere, resulting in more hit-or-miss storms between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. While small, they could pack a punch with strong wind and/or hail.
That threat is mostly near/south of the Roanoke Valley.
The front responsible for this hit-or-miss activity will be south of us Saturday, resulting in mostly dry weather. This is good news for the Blue Ridge Marathon Saturday!
Come Sunday, an area of low pressure will ride along the front. Recent forecast data shoves this moisture farther south, meaning the only chance for rain will be south of the Roanoke Valley Sunday evening.
It will be cooler, though, and that cooling trend follows us into the mornings next week.
Next Monday and Tuesday mornings will be in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost will be possible in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.